Local elections: Labour on top in Tees Valley in early results

Labour have performed strongly in vital contests in the Tees Valley in early local election results.

Labour regained the role of Mayor of Middlesbrough, which they lost in 2019, and also gained seats in Hartlepool, while keeping control of councils on Tyneside and Wearside.

Middlesbrough Mayor

Labour's Chris Cooke beat independent incumbent Andy Preston in the election for the Mayor of Middlesbrough, who is directly elected to lead the council.Chris Cooke - Labour - 10,956Andy Preston - Independent - 10,196Jon Rathmell - Independent - 3,102John Cooper - Conservative - 2,997

Hartlepool

Labour became the largest party, just short of a majority.With a third of council seats contested this year, Labour gained 5 seats to move to 18 councillors overall, the Conservatives lost 1 to drop to 12 overall, and independents lost 4 to drop to 6 overall.

Sunderland

Labour held onto majority control, after a third of seats were up for election.Labour gained 3 seats to move to 45 councillors overall, the Liberal Democrats gained 1 to reach 15 overall, the Conservatives lost 2 to drop to 13 overall, and independents lost 2 seats. There is 1 Reform UK councillor, and a vacant seat.

Newcastle

With a third of seats up for grabs this year, Labour maintained their significant majority.Labour lost 2 seats to end up with 48 councillors overall and the Liberal Democrats gained those 2 seats to reach 23 overall. There are also 7 independent councillors.

South Tyneside

Labour still have a large majority, after a third of seats were elected.Labour lost 3 seats and now have 38 councillors overall, the Green Party gained those 3 seats to move to 9 overall. There is also 1 Conservative councillor and 6 independents.

Counts are getting underway on Friday morning and final results are due later in the day for the elections for Middlesbrough's councillors, as well as in Darlington, Redcar & Cleveland, Stockton, Gateshead, North Tyneside and York.