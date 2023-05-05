The death of a man in County Durham is now being treated as murder, police have confirmed.

Police launched an investigation after a body of a man was found in a property in Wheatley Hill, in east Durham, on Monday 1 May.

Formal identification has since taken place and he has been identified as 46-year-old Ross Connelly, who was born in nearby Shotton Colliery.

Officers have confirmed they are treating the incident as a murder investigation.

They have also said there will be a continued police presence within the Wheatley Hill and Shotton areas while they carry out further inquiries.

In a statement released on Friday 5 May, his family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Ross, who was a much-loved father and grandfather.

“He will be remembered as a man who loved his football, music, and had a wicked sense of humour. We request privacy at this time to allow us space to grieve.”

Officers were called to the property in Alexandra Terrace at 7:56am on 1 May.

Two men, aged 19 and 40, and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Yvonne Dutson, of Durham Police, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has died after being attacked in his own home.

Ross Connelly, 46, was described as a much-loved father and grandfather. Credit: Durham Police

“We are currently providing his family with specialist support and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.”

She added: “This was an isolated incident, and we believe those involved are all known to each other.

“A dedicated team of detectives from our Major Crime Team are working around the clock to establish exactly what has happened and to bring those responsible to justice.

Durham Police are asking anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area surrounding the incident, to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...