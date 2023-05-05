Police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a road traffic collision in Gateshead.

A Mercedes minibus and a man on a bicycle collided on the A694 Lockhaugh Road at the junction with Sherburn Park Drive, in Rowlands Gill on 3 May at about 11:40pm.

The 44-year-old cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment. He is now in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the minibus remained at the scene following the crash to assist officers with their enquiries.

Northumbria Police is asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or those with dash cam footage, to contact them.

