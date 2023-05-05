Royal fans have been left disappointed after receiving an email saying they had won tickets to King Charles’ coronation concert - only to find none were available.

Earlier this week, people who had entered a ballot for the final round of tickets received an email from Ticketmaster telling them they had been successful in the ballot for a pair of standing tickets to The Coronation Concert.

Upon following the instructions on the email, however, Jordy Cernik from South Tyneside found a message saying tickets had sold out.

Jordy Cernik and his wife were left "deflated" after receiving the misleading email Credit: Jordy Cernik

The event on Sunday 7 May at Windsor Castle is part of a number planned as part of the King's coronation.

It will feature a range of artists including Take That, Lionel Richie and international opera star Andrea Bocelli.

More than 20,000 members of the public and invited guests will be at the concert in the capital.

Mr Cernik was one those who thought they would be heading down to Windsor with his family.

He said: "We never apply for anything like this. We applied by thought 'we'll probably never win we never win anything."

To his surprise Mr Cernik received one of the congratulatory emails which said that "tickets were being offered to a randomly selected group of ballot winners on a first come first serve basis," and that people needed to act quickly to secure their tickets.

It was at this point Mr Cernik and his wife discovered there were no tickets available.

He said: "My wife was gutted.

"I mean it was literally the first time we have won anything, so it was a real let-down.”

Mr Cernik said he had been left deflated, but added, with a little humour: "I hope it rains."

In response to the emails which have left thousand disappointed Ticketmaster said: “Everyone who was successful in the two main ballot rounds for the Coronation Concert was offered a guaranteed pair of tickets, provided they claimed them within three weeks.

"Yesterday, any unclaimed tickets were released on a first-come, first-served basis to those who had previously applied to the ballot (and were unsuccessful). These inevitably went very quickly.”

