A total of £600,000 will be spent on improving the experience for visitors to a seaside town this year.

The money will be sent in Saltburn on new railings, work to the main promenade and restructuring of some car park areas.

Redcar and Cleveland Council approved the money, which was made available from the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) to "enhance the visitor experience" at the seaside town.

In 2021/22 about 1.47 million people visited the seaside resort, putting £70m into the economy.

A report noted the current budget is not sufficient to deliver all the work identified.

Areas earmarked for improvement include the replacement of the low concrete railings along Marine Parade and the lookout area over the sea, the entrance ways to Valley Gardens - and the grade II listed Albert Memorial - and the main Promenade.

Car park areas including the Pier Car Park area, the Boat Park area and the Cat Nab Car Park will also be restructured.

The report for cabinet members said: ““It is anticipated that by delivering these elements, the project will have a noticeable and positive impact.

“Visitor numbers and inward investment may increase at greater levels than at present as a result.

It added: “If nothing is done, the condition of the foreshore area will continue to deteriorate, which would make it less of an attractive place to visit.

“This would be harmful to the character and appearance of the conservation area, and the local economy.”

