Sunderland mark 50 years since FA Cup glory

Video report by Simon O'Rourke

Fans of Sunderland AFC are marking half a century since the club staged one of the biggest upsets in English football history.

Friday 5 May marks 50 years since Sunderland defied the odds to lift one of football’s oldest and most coveted prizes - the FA Cup - in the 1973 final at Wembley.

Bob Stokoe’s side beat Division One champions Leeds United in the 1973 FA Cup final, with Ian Porterfield’s goal and a miraculous double save from goalkeeper Jimmy Montgomery sealing a 1-0 win for the Black Cats - and a moment that would be written into the club’s history forever.

While it would prove to be their last taste of silverware until the 2021 EFL Trophy, Sunderland remain the last North East side to have lifted the FA Cup.

At the time, Leeds were a side reborn under manager Don Revie. They had just been crowned Champions of England and were the then holders of the FA Cup. Their starting eleven included ten internationals including the likes of Norman Hunter, Billy Bremner and Peter Lorimer.

Bobby Kerr wore the captain's armband for the Wearsiders on the day. He recalls the moment he first got his hand on the famous trophy at Wembley.

He said: "As I went onto the staircase from a wooden floor after getting the cup, I slipped.

"If you turn the television up and you've got the video, you just hear the bang and the cup hitting the stairs and me getting up quick and walking down the stairs."

"Did I look like that? With the long hair? It's nice to see it, looking back."

Dennis Tueart was another of the class of 1973. He said: "It's still a very unique occasion and very memorable and when I meet the lads, I speak to Jimmy Montgomery and Micky Horswill on a regular basis - it's still reverberating round Sunderland to what we actually achieved in 1973."

Back in Sunderland, Tyne Tees cameras were there to capture the anticipation and the jubilation of cup final day among the many fans not lucky enough to get their hands on a ticket to the game.

Among the festivities - the only wedding recorded in the city on that day.

