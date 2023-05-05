The coronation of King Charles III will be the first event to be signed live on ITV.

Sign language interpreters Tony Beckett and his niece Emma McQuillan will be working together to make the event accessible for deaf people.

Mr Beckett and Ms McQuillan, both from Redcar, work at Signpost Productions, based in Gateshead.

Speaking about their excitement of being involved, they both said: "It's been a massive privilege and a great honour to be asked."

"I don't think it's sunk in quite yet, it might tomorrow. It's been quite intense."

"As Signpost is in the North East, and we are both from the North East, we are quite proud and we really hope we do everyone in the North East proud as well." Ms McQuillan said.

Mr Beckett added: "It's been very scary, the size of this event, the first for ITV and Signpost as well."

Members of the pair's family are deaf, including Mr Beckett's brother and sister.

He said: "Access to TV generally for decades has been very limited. There have been events that should have been accessible that haven't been made accessible. I just hope that this is the starting point for things to come."

His niece added: "Such big events should be accessible, and I am excited for my mam to be able to watch it. And her knowing it is us doing it, is just amazing."

ITV's coverage of the coronation begins at 10:45am on Saturday 6 May. Viewers will be able to turn on audio description by pressing the AD button on the remote control on ITV1 or switch to ITV3 for live British Sign Language translation.

There will also be subtitling on all coronation programming.

