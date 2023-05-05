A number of big screens are being put up across the region for people to enjoy watching the King's Coronation.

Almost 60 screens are being erected in cities and towns around the UK ahead of Charles being crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey during a ceremony televised around the world.

More than £1 million pounds was made available from The Department for Culture, Media and Sport for areas to put screens up.

Locations in the North East include one in front of the dramatic backdrop of Alnwick Castle to the bustling city centre Stockton.

Big Screens can be found at the following locations:

Darlington - Darlington Market Square

Newcastle - Times Square

Northumberland -Alnwick Castle

Redcar - Redcar High Street

Stockton - Stockton Town Hall

Sunderland - Backhouse Park

Sunderland - Barnes Park

Sunderland - Hylton Castle

Sunderland - Keel Square

Sunderland - Rectory Park, Coalfields

Sunderland - Washington Galleries

The big screens will show the King and Queen Consort's procession before the ceremony and then afterwards too.

The King and Queen Consort's 1.3 mile journey will see them travel down The Mall via Admiralty Arch, along the south side of Trafalgar Square, before heading down Whitehall and Parliament Street, and around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary to finally arrive at Westminster Abbey.

The Coronation service will begin at 11am.

Following the service, their Majesties will make the same journey back to the palace, with the monarch travelling in the 260-year-old Gold State Coach.

According to the palace, it will be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry”, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The Queen Consort will be known as The Queen or Queen Camilla following the crowning.

It will be 71 years since his mother was coronated as Queen Elizabeth II.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "The Coronation marks the beginning of a new chapter in our magnificent national story.

"It promises to be full of memorable experiences for the whole country, with millions of us bearing witness to a moment of history for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

