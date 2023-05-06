Ant and Dec are up to their usual tricks, having captured their arrival at the King's coronation with a BeReal.

The duo posted the snap on social media, alongside the witty caption 'BeRegal'.

The app encourages users to share a photo of themselves and their surroundings in a randomly selected window every day.

The pair pictured in the crowds at Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, they told ITV News they were "proud and privileged" to have been invited.

"It's quite surreal," Dec said, adding "to get the invite through to come to a coronation, I was like 'this has got to be a wind up', somebody has surely thought it's our time to be wound up and this is it."

They also joked they they're hoping to use the event to recruit campmates for the next series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Ant laughed: "There'll be a few ex-prime ministers I can think of!"

Charles and Camilla will be crowned as King and Queen in the first coronation ceremony the nation has seen in more than 70 years.

The last time the country marked a monarch's coronation was in 1953, when the late Elizabeth II was crowned Queen.

