Thousands of people have gathered around the region to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Public and private events have been taking place up and down the country to mark the historic occasion.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been officially crowned during a ceremony at Westminister Abbey.

Plenty of people came to celebrate the day at Beamish Museum. Credit: Beamish Museum

At Beamish Museum, a big screen was set up in the Welfare Hall of the 1950's village.

Lisa Powell who helped the organise the event said: "We've decorated the hall as it would have been at the Queen's Coronation in the fifties. We're going to have a street party.

"It's been a great atmosphere. It's historic, it's a once in lifetime thing."

People watched the King being coronated at the Welfare Hall at Beamish Museum. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

In Sunderland, people gathered by six big screens across the city and landmarks including Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire bridge and Hylton Castle will be illuminated to mark the occasion.

Marion Dixon, Assistant Director of Regulatory Services at Sunderland City Council, said: "It's been brilliant to see so many communities coming together to celebrate and enjoy this historic occasion. I hope it's been a very special and memorable day for everyone."

Keel Square, Sunderland Credit: North News

In Middlesbrough, a family fun day was held at Central Library.

Meanwhile at the Coronation Inn in Acklam, children decorated crowns and had a disco.

Children celebrated the coronation at the Coronation Inn in Acklam in Middlesbrough. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

In Newcastle, a giant screen showed the Coronation in Times Square.

Landmarks including the Civic Centre and the Tyne Bridge will also be illuminated red, white and blue.

The coronation was shown on a big screen at Times Square in Newcastle. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Michelle Percy, Director of Place at Newcastle City Council, said: “The King’s coronation promises to be a truly historic event.

“We know there is a huge affection for the royal family and we have had the honour of welcoming King Charles to the city on many occasions throughout the years. We are absolutely delighted to be broadcasting the coronation ceremony in Times Square, alongside lots of other exciting events which are being held across the city.

“The bank holiday weekend will be a fantastic opportunity for our communities to come together to celebrate the momentous occasion.”

