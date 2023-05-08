A surprise shout-out to Newcastle Brown Ale at the King's Coronation Concert proved a crowd-pleaser for Geordies celebrating the historic occasion.

Cold Feet actor James Nesbitt performed a poem especially written by the Chair of the Royal Society of Literature, Daljit Nagra, as the Quayside was illuminated as a part of the Light the Nation project for the Coronation concert.

He said: "Out for a pint of Newcy Brown by the Gateshead bridge, that harp of the Toon, the Tyne."

The Hobbit star made his mention of the world-renowned drink while singer, Paloma Faith, performed her hit song Sweet Lullaby to a crowd of 20,000 in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Crowds gathered at Baltic Square on the Quayside to watch as the Millennium and Tyne Bridges were illuminated with projections, lasers and drone displays to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The region was chosen as one of 12 to take part in the Light the Nation project which also included Edinburgh Castle, Blackpool Tower and Cornwall's Eden Project.

However, one Twitter user said: "James Nesbitt is misinformed. There is no such thing as the Gateshead Bridge, he should have said e.g. Tyne Bridge. All the bridges are of Newcastle build."

Not everyone agreed with another user replying: "They're not. Check it out."

A huge screen was also erected in Times Square for revellers to watch both the concert and the Coronation as well as regional landmarks lit in red, white and blue including Newcastle Civic Centre and Durham Cathedral.

