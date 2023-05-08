A court in Cyprus has heard a Northumberland man told his brother over Facebook he'd killed his wife because she had leukemia.

David Hunter, 75, who is originally from Ashington, is accused of murdering his wife Janice at their home in Paphos in December 2021 and has been on trial at Paphos District Court since September 2022.

David Hunter at Paphos District Court

Mr Hunter denies murdering his wife and claims he killed her to end her suffering from terminal leukemia.

David and Janice Hunter

At the hearing in Paphos the prosecution called two witnesses - a police officer from Interpol and a pathologist.

Chrysanthi Andreou, a police officer serving with Interpol in Nicosia told the court she received a message from Interpol in Manchester. She said: "David communicated with his brother on Facebook and told him that he killed his wife because she was suffering from leukemia."

She said he also made an attempt to take his own life.

The court also heard from Dr Andreas Kyriakou Pantelides, a pathologist. He said he had taken samples from the deceased that agreed with her history of leukemia.

At the next hearing scheduled for Tuesday 9 May Mrs Hunter's doctor is expected to take to the stand which will bring the prosecutions evidence to a close.

Paphos District Court

Following the hearing Michael Polak from Justice Abroad who is representing Mr Hunter told ITV Tyne Tees his client is expected to give evidence next week as the defence open their case.

Mr Polak said: " David's been waiting to give his accounts and to tell everyone what happened, because at the end of the day, he's the only one who was actually there when this took place. So he'll give that evidence and he's really looking forward to being able to put his side across. This has been going on for a very long time and he has not been actually able to explain what took place."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...