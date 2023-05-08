Police say they are no longer treating the death of a woman on Teesside as murder.

Detectives were called to a flat at High Newham Court in Stockton yesterday (Sunday 7 May) following the death of a 41-year-old woman.

A 41-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

However, he was released on Monday 8 May without charge.

