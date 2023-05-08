A popular walking route in Northumberland has closed due to damage from heavy rainfall.

The path to Hareshaw Linn in Bellingham has been shut off to visitors after severe weather over the weekend caused landslides and damage to the path, with a number of fallen trees covering the area.

Northumberland National Park Authority have said the damage to the route is severe and due to the ongoing rain, it may be some time before the route can be made safe again.

They are asking people not to visit at this time.

Northumberland National Park have said they are monitoring the location. Credit: Northumberland National Park

Margaret Anderson, Senior Ranger, Northumberland National Park Authority said: "We understand Hareshaw Linn is a popular walking route with both local residents and visitors to Northumberland National Park however the route must be closed for everyone’s safety.

"We have put temporary signage in place to advise anyone visiting Hareshaw Linn that the route to the waterfall cannot currently be accessed."

"Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue in the area this week, so it may be some time before conditions are safe enough to allow staff to assess the full extent of the damage.

"Everyone should be mindful of the risk of further landslips. Our staff and volunteers will be monitoring the location and we thank everyone for their cooperation" Ms Anderson added.

Further updates are expected to be announced on the Northumberland National Park Authority’s social media channels.

