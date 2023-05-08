A vicar has said he is "flabbergasted" over a lack of action to improve safety at a lake in Newcastle.

Concerns over the lake in Leazes Park were aired after Reverand Mark Edwards almost stepped out onto the frozen water when he mistook it for snow-covered grass in winter.

Five months on, the Rev Edwards has said he has been left “flabbergasted” that there are still no warning signs or lifebuoys around the lake despite his warnings.

He fears that there could be a tragedy this summer unless action is taken quickly, believing a child could “easily” slip down a slope at the edge of the water.

Rev Edwards, of St Matthews Church in Dinnington, said: “We are coming up to the summer months and if it’s a repeat of last summer’s heatwave the water is going to be an attraction to children and adults alike.

“I am flabbergasted but not surprised that those responsible for the park do not take the health and safety of the patrons seriously enough to have lifebuoys in prominent positions around the water edge.”

He first complained about the lack of safety measures in December 2022, just days after a group of young boys died after falling into a frozen lake in Solihull.

Mr Edwards, a former lifeboat crew member, added: “Basic health and safety and basic maintenance of the park in some areas are simply being ignored and that saddens and disappoints me.”

Urban Green, the charity which now manages Newcastle’s green spaces, said it was still working on a regional water safety plan that would “take time to complete”.

A spokesperson said: “To ensure people continue to feel safe when visiting Newcastle’s parks and green spaces, Urban Green Newcastle works in partnership with a number of organisations to share important safety advice and guidance to park users.

“The Royal Life Saving Society UK have produced a report looking at water safety across Newcastle’s parks and we have been reviewing this with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

“As part of this work, it will be really important to establish a coordinated and region-wide approach to water safety; providing members of the public with clear and consistent information on how to stay safe around bodies of water.

“This will take time to complete in full, and Urban Green Newcastle will continue to work closely with national and regional partners, including Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Newcastle City Council and neighbouring local authorities, to finalise our joint approach to water safety across the city’s parks."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...