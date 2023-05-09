The doctor of a woman killed by her husband in Cyprus has told a court that when she last saw her two days before she died, her life was not in danger.

David Hunter, who is originally from Ashington, in Northumberland, claims he ended his wife Janice's life at their home in Paphos in December 2021 because he wanted to end the pain from incurable blood cancer.

He denies her murder and is standing trial in Paphos.

On Tuesday 9 May, Mrs Hunter's doctor Dr Ourania Seimeni, a specialist in haematology told a court in Paphos she never told her or Mr Hunter that she had leukaemia but the diagnosis was MDS, another form of blood cancer.

The doctor had last seen Mrs Hunter two days before her death. She was asked by the prosecution if her condition was deadly at that time.

She told the court: “No, if her life was in danger I would not have let her leave.”

Janice Hunter died at her home in Paphos in December 2021. Credit: Family

She also said she had not told Mrs or Mr Hunter that she had leukaemia and said “I didn’t see something that would make me tell her that she had leukaemia.”

Dr Seimeni said MDS is an illness that in 30% of cases can develop into leukaemia. A further test is needed to confirm it, which had been requested but Mrs Hunter had not had it, Dr Seimeni added.

Mr Hunter's defence team said Mrs Hunter had between two months and two years to live. Responding, Dr Seimeni said she did not know that.

Paphos District Court had previously heard from pathologist Dr Andreas Kyriakou Pantelides who said he had taken samples from the deceased that were compatible with MBS syndrome.

He said he could not say either way if the patient had leukaemia as he did not have access to bone marrow samples.

The prosecution have now concluded their case and the defence will begin next Monday 15 May when Mr Hunter is expected to give evidence.

David Hunter pictured at earlier hearing at Paphos District Court Credit: PA

Speaking following today's hearing, Mr Hunter's barrister Michael Polak from Justice Abroad said he was pleased with the evidence heard in court.

He said: "Janice's cancer doctor said her condition was getting worse and was in a lot of pain and had other symptoms as well."

"David can explain to all of us and why he acted as he did on Monday. He will get a sense about how she was feeling at the time this took place. He's been sitting there for such a long time listening to the evidence and not being able to respond to it.

"He really does want to give his side of the story and tell everyone what happened."

