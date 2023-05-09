One of the creators of Drop The Dead Donkey who worked alongside actor Stephen Tompkinson has appeared in court to give evidence.

Comedian and writer Andy Hamilton and actors Nichola McAuliffe and Dean Bone appeared in court as character witnesses for Tompkinson, who is standing trial accusing of inflicted grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Newcastle Crown Court also heard a character statement from his Wild At Heart co-star Hayley Mills.

Ms Mills said that Tompkinson played a vet in the series and worked with “every sort of animal, all of which responded to the calm way he dealt with them”.

Mr Hamilton, who worked with Tompkinson on Drop The Dead Donkey, told the court he had “never seen him lose his temper”.

Mr Hamilton said: “I can’t remember ever hearing him raise his voice. I have never seen him get abusive or aggressive with anyone. That’s just not him.”

Stephen Tompkinson has been standing trial at Newcastle Crown Court. Credit: PA

Tompkinson is accused of punching a man to the ground who was drunkenly making noise outside his home in the early hours of 30 May 2021.

The 57-year-old DCI Banks star, who lived in Whitley Bay on North Tyneside, denies inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Giving evidence on Tuesday 9 May, the actor told the court it would be “career suicide” for him to “do something as outrageous as assault someone”.

The trial continues.

