Emergency services came to the rescue of a man who became hypothermic after getting lost in a rural area and spending the night wandering outside.

The 53-year-old man appeared "dazed and confused" when he knocked on the door of a remote property in Harbottle, near Morpeth in Northumberland just after 8am on Thursday 4 May.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said the occupants of the address suspected the man had been wandering around lost in the surrounding terrain of Barrowburn and Whiteburn Hills all night, and invited him inside while assistance was sought.

Within a few minutes, his condition deteriorated and the couple got in touch with the emergency services to say he required immediate medical attention.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) dispatched a community paramedic but was unable to get to the location due its secluded nature and called North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team (NOTMRT) for assistance.

In the meantime, police officers in a specialist 4x4 vehicle were able to pick up the paramedic and take them to the scene.

While being treated, the man told officers he had become separated from two of his friends overnight, however he was not aware of their exact location.

After an extensive search, he was reunited with his two missing friends just after 2:30pm and they were able to make their way home back to the Newcastle area.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison said: “This is a great result for all those involved in an incident where things could have ended tragically.

“It is wonderful for our rural communities to know we are all working together and are on hand to respond in your time of need.

“I would ask anyone who goes walking, hiking, or exploring in the most rural and remote areas of our region to always do their due diligence and familiarise themselves with their surroundings before embarking on such a trip.

“Whether you’re exploring new terrain, or you’ve been there before, please consider taking precautions such as downloading what3words, letting someone know exactly where you’re planning on going, or even buying a satellite phone for emergencies.”

A spokesperson from NEAS said: “We were called at 8:32am on 4 May to Uswayford Farm in Harbottle.

"We sent one emergency ambulance but were unfortunately not able to reach the patient due to the terrain. Thanks to the support from our police colleagues we were able to get to the patient who was treated on scene and able to return home.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...