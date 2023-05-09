The last outstanding result from this year's local elections has been confirmed.

Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council had to recount the results in the Longbeck ward.

The count resumed on Tuesday 9 May, with the results announced shortly before lunch.

The elected candidates were Luke Myer, of the Labour party, and independent Vera Rider.

Ms Rider secured election with four more votes than Conservative Andrea Turner, whose husband Steve - the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland - was also standing.

Mr Turner secured 293 votes and was not elected.

The turnout for the election was 40.68%.

On Friday, Labour became the biggest party on the local authority, though it does not have overall control.

Council leader Mary Lanigan, an independent, lost her seat after failing to be re-elected in the Loftus ward.

The Longbeck ward was the last in England to declare in the local elections which took place last Thursday 4 May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...