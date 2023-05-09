Blyth Market Place is set for a major revamp with a new cinema and “cultural venue”.

The three-screen cinema will be housed in a brand new venue, along with a creative and developmental play space, café and spaces for a range of events including live music, comedy, drama, dance and celebrations.

The cinema will be operated by Whitley Bay’s Jam Jar Cinema, adding to their existing site just down the coast.

The council hope the new venue will be a “major attraction” for both local residents and visitors. Further improvements include more green space, enhanced lighting and street furniture as well as the refurbishment of the public toilets.

The project forms part of the £70 million Energising Blyth programme aimed at revitalising the town over the next five years, bringing new jobs and learning opportunities. It will be funded by the Government, the council and the North of Tyne Combined Authority.

Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, Cabinet Member for Business at Northumberland County Council, said: “I would like to take a moment to mention the outstanding efforts of our regeneration team, who have worked tirelessly to deliver this project.

“They have been instrumental in bringing this vision of a vibrant and thriving town to life. This cultural hub and market place is a prime example of the council and this administration driving regeneration in Blyth town centre.”

Jam Jar Cinema founder, Dan Ellis BEM, added: “We have operated our award-winning cinema in Whitley Bay for over a decade and we’re very pleased to be able to take the opportunity to bring our ethos to Blyth.

“We’ve seen the difference a full-time independent cinema can make to a town and this will be the next step on our journey.

"Blyth is exactly the kind of place we want to be and know local people will love an affordable cinema at the heart of the community which is accessible to all. But more than that I’m looking forward to there being all sorts of exciting events too. It’s going to be great for residents but also a destination venue.

“There will be more news to come as we prepare for opening this exciting new venue for everyone to enjoy. I’m looking forward to engaging with the community and partners in Blyth as we prepare to open the new venue next year.”

