A teacher from Middlesbrough has been banned from the profession after it was found he had a sexual relationship with a vulnerable ex-pupil.

Adam Akram, who taught maths at The King's Academy in Middlesbrough from September 2019 until June 2022, had started a relationship with a former pupil after she left the school.

The 31-year-old has been banned from teaching following an investigation by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA).

It found that during May 2022, the school was made aware of a concern regarding Mr Akram and his conduct towards the girl and a subsequent investigation was launched.

Mr Akram resigned from the school on 8 June 2022, after describing his relationship with the student "as an affair.”

Evidence seen by the panel included information on Mr Akram's second job, delivering for a local pizza shop. He said that he would often see students of the school on these evenings, and that this was when he started speaking with Pupil A. He said they had messaged and called each other, but communication had been deleted.

Akram said he and the girl would drive around the local area together to do deliveries.

The panel considered whether Mr Akram had engaged in and/or developed an inappropriate relationship with Pupil A by engaging in a sexual relationship with her.

They also noted there was evidence of Pupil A of having vulnerabilities and remained a minor at the time.

Both Mr Akram and Pupil A admitted their relationship was sexual, although Mr Akram claimed their relationship had not begun, nor had they become friends, while the student was still at the school.

Mr Akram confirmed to the panel that he had been aware of the requirement "to maintain a professional distance with students who had left the school for a period of three years", at the time of the matters referred to in the allegations.

Pupil A was not called to give evidence, nor provided any statement for the purpose of these proceedings. Although, she sent an email sent to the school which corroborated Mr Akram's admissions.

The investigation concluded that Mr Akram has since sought professional help, completed counselling sessions and engaged in private therapy sessions. But the panel recognised that, “Mr Akram has not yet recognised any impact that his actions may have had on Pupil A”.

Decision maker John Knowles said: "Mr Adam Akram is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England."

The panel found that the conduct of Mr Akram fell significantly short of the standards expected of a teacher - and he was banned from teaching, with a review in five years time.

