The mum of a teenager who was stabbed to death six months ago has said she cannot grieve properly while the person responsible is still at large.

It is now six months to the day that 14-year-old Gordon Gault suffered a fatal stab wound in the Elswick area of Newcastle.

Gordon died in hospital six days following the alleged attack.

Dionne Barrett, his mother, made a renewed plea ahead of the six-month anniversary of the incident.

"I really thought it would be done by now," she said. "I can't grieve properly until it's done.

'I'm nowhere near starting to recover. I can't accept he's gone. I still feel like he's here. It's a strange feeling. I know he's gone, but it doesn't feel like it.

"It's hard to explain. It feels like it's been a lot longer but time has also stood still over the last six months."

Ms Barrett has previously shared pictures of her son in hospital to show others the potentially fatal consequences of carrying a knife.

Gordon Gault suffered a fatal stab wound on 9 November 2022 and died in hospital six days later. Credit: Dionne Barrett

She has made repeated calls for anyone who has any information about what happened to her son to come forward.

She added: "I just can't get over the fact that these people are still walking the streets.

"I can't face going there because it's along there that people aren't saying anything. I can't look at anyone.

"Please just open your mouths and say something. It could have been any kid."

Gordon left his home in Benwell at 5pm on the afternoon of 9 November and went out on his bike.

Half an hour later he was stabbed with a knife, cutting a major artery in his arm.

His family sat at his bedside for six days while doctors tried to save him but he died on 15 November.

Thirteen suspects arrested in connection with the teen's death remain under investigation, but no-one has been charged with killing Gordon.

