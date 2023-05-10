South Tyneside Council has promised to improve the standards for children in its care.

It comes following an Ofsted report which rated the council's children's services as "inadequate."

Inspectors have said there has been a decline in the quality of services since its last full inspection in 2017.

Steps have been taken by the council to address the main concerns noted by Ofsted - on the deterioration of strategic oversight, poor record-keeping of management decisions and significant numbers of children being placed in unregistered children's homes.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council said: "We accept that there are areas that need improved practice, and we are absolutely determined to raise the bar and deliver children's services of the highest possible standard in South Tyneside.

"The council is absolutely committed to driving up standards for children and young people in our care, our partners have made that same commitment."

Jonathan Tew, South Tyneside Council's Chief Executive, said "We have acted immediately to put in place measures to implement rapid improvement for our children and families."

There were improvements in some areas of the council's children's services.

Despite the overall rating, Ofsted inspectors also noted improvements in some areas since the 2017 inspection.

This included improved response to children who are missing or at risk of exploitation, improvements to the quality of children's plans, children's participation, and the quality of supervision in the leaving care team.

Following the report, the council formed an Improvement Board with a plan to address the areas of concern surrounding its children's services.

Jill Colbert, Chair of the South Tyneside Children's Improvement Board said: "Partners from across the borough have come together swiftly to form the Improvement Board and we are resolute in our shared ambitions to drive up standards, improve practices and ensure system wide improvements."

Ofsted will review and sign off the council's improvement plans within the next two months.

