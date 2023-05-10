A woman who stole three bouquets of flowers from a child's grave broke down in tears as she was jailed.

Leanne Slater, 39, stole the flowers from Durham Road cemetery in Stockton on 7 June 2022.

Teesside Crown Court heard Slater was a drug-addict. She had denied stealing the flowers but was caught on CCTV and was found guilty by a jury.

Donna Dixon, 45, had left the flowers as a tribute to her son Keiran, who died in 2012 aged 14. Friends and family had visited the spot to mark 10 years since his death.

During a sentencing hearing on Tuesday 9 May, the court heard Slater was also in breach of a suspended sentence from a previous offence.

Prosecutor Uzma Khan said Slater had also tried to steal an elderly woman's handbag while out shopping in Hartlepool on 10 April, leaving her with gravel-rash and a sore hip.

During the hearing, Slater's video link from prison was muted by the judge due to her shouting.

Judge Christopher Smith said: "Taking flowers brazenly from a graveside is a particularly cruel thing to do. This is a miserable case. One can imagine how much grief she [Ms Dixon] felt when she left the flowers at the grave.

The flowers were taken from the grave of Donna Dixon's son Keiran. Credit: GAZETTE MEDIA COMPANY SYNDICATION

"And how much misery you caused when you stole the flowers. You just looked at them and thought, 'I could sell those. I could get a bit of cash.'

"You thought you'd help yourself to that handbag and you dragged your second victim around by it. You've left her shaken and in a degree of misery too."

Slater, of Durham Road in Stockton, was handed a three-year-ten-month prison term for the theft of the flowers, the attempted robbery and the breach of a suspended sentence order.

Following a previous court hearing, Ms Dixon told Teesside Live: "It's appalling to even stoop that low.

"It's not nice to steal anything but from a cemetery it's just disgusting. It was such a kick in the teeth the flowers had only been on his garden for half an hour and it was his 10th memorial.

"He was a popular kid so everyone knew where the flowers had come from so we were just absolutely gutted. It made me sick to my stomach. I understand people have problems but it just leaves you speechless to think people would do that."

