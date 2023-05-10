'Cruel' thief stole flowers from child's grave in Stockton cemetery
A woman who stole three bouquets of flowers from a child's grave broke down in tears as she was jailed.
Leanne Slater, 39, stole the flowers from Durham Road cemetery in Stockton on 7 June 2022.
Teesside Crown Court heard Slater was a drug-addict. She had denied stealing the flowers but was caught on CCTV and was found guilty by a jury.
Donna Dixon, 45, had left the flowers as a tribute to her son Keiran, who died in 2012 aged 14. Friends and family had visited the spot to mark 10 years since his death.
During a sentencing hearing on Tuesday 9 May, the court heard Slater was also in breach of a suspended sentence from a previous offence.
Prosecutor Uzma Khan said Slater had also tried to steal an elderly woman's handbag while out shopping in Hartlepool on 10 April, leaving her with gravel-rash and a sore hip.
During the hearing, Slater's video link from prison was muted by the judge due to her shouting.
Judge Christopher Smith said: "Taking flowers brazenly from a graveside is a particularly cruel thing to do. This is a miserable case. One can imagine how much grief she [Ms Dixon] felt when she left the flowers at the grave.
"And how much misery you caused when you stole the flowers. You just looked at them and thought, 'I could sell those. I could get a bit of cash.'
"You thought you'd help yourself to that handbag and you dragged your second victim around by it. You've left her shaken and in a degree of misery too."
Slater, of Durham Road in Stockton, was handed a three-year-ten-month prison term for the theft of the flowers, the attempted robbery and the breach of a suspended sentence order.
Following a previous court hearing, Ms Dixon told Teesside Live: "It's appalling to even stoop that low.
"It's not nice to steal anything but from a cemetery it's just disgusting. It was such a kick in the teeth the flowers had only been on his garden for half an hour and it was his 10th memorial.
"He was a popular kid so everyone knew where the flowers had come from so we were just absolutely gutted. It made me sick to my stomach. I understand people have problems but it just leaves you speechless to think people would do that."
