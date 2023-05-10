A 62 year old man has died following a crash in Northumberland.

Police were called to the A69 near Haydon Bridge at 1.30pm on Wednesday 10 May to reports that a black Land River and a Blue Mazda had been involved in a collision.

Another man - a 68 year old - was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby, from Northumbria Police said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident which has resulted in one man sadly losing his life.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones while they come to terms with what has happened.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are determined to establish exactly what happened in the moments before the collision.

“We know this happened on a busy stretch of the A69 and we would like to hear from any motorists who were passing through and think they have information about what happened, or any dashcam they would like to submit.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small could really assist with our enquiries."

