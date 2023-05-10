A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a serious crash.

The collision happened in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, on Saturday 6 May and involved a motorcyclist.

Emergency services were called to the A689 crossroads, near Coundon at around 1:40pm

The rider, a man in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.

He remains in a critical condition, a spokesperson from Durham Police said.

Officers want to speak to any witnesses who have yet to speak to them or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email dashcam footage to SCIU@durham.police.uk or call the collision investigation unit on 101 quoting incident number 203 of 6 May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...