The first train from the new fleet of Tyne and Wear Metro's has successfully completed its initial test run.

The Swiss-built carriage carried out the journey between South Gosforth and Monkseaton in the early hours of Wednesday 10 May.

Nexus, who operate the metro said there were "no glitches".

It was the first time one of the new fleet has been used on the networks since carriages started arriving in the North East earlier this year.

It is hoped that some of the trains, which cost £362m, will enter regular service by the end of 2023.

The whole fleet should be in service by 2025.

The upgrade is part of a move away from those currently in use which have been serving the North East for more than forty years.

Built by Stadler, the new trains will features including air-conditioning and USB charging points.

So far only three trains have been delivered from the new fleet, but similar test runs are expected to become more frequent as more of the 46 new trains arrive.

Metro drivers must also be trained up on the upgraded fleet before they can be put into the regular timetable.

Cathy Massarella from Nexus said: “We’re really pleased to say that our new Metro train has completed its first test run out on the network and performed really well.

“It was a proud moment for us to see the train leave the depot at Gosforth and join the mainline. There were no glitches to report."

Ms Massarella added: "Once the trains are in service they are going to be transformative for our customers and our workforce in terms of comfort, quality and reliability.”

Claudius Oblasser, is the project manager for Stadler. He said: “The runs taking place mark the beginning of a rigorous programme of testing to interrogate the safety and performance of the entire fleet.

“They will cover every aspect of the train’s design, from the power supply and braking systems to digital passenger information boards and CCTV cameras. We’re pleased to have got to this point in the production process, which brings the fleet one step closer to entry into service.”

