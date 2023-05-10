People have a rare chance to climb to the top of a cathedral tower at sunset as it opens or a one-off evening event.

Inspired by the Museums at Night scheme, which operates across Europe, Durham Cathedral is opening at dusk on Saturday 13 May to give visitors the chance to explore the ancient building.

The Norman cathedral will be open from 6:30pm to 9:30pm and there is also the opportunity to climb the 325 steps to the top of its tower.

Harry Potter filming location the Chapter House will also be open.

Andrew Usher, chief officer for visitor experience and enterprise at Durham Cathedral, said: “The cathedral takes on a different atmosphere at night. The building and its architecture can be viewed in a whole new light so we want to offer this experience to as many different people as possible.

"Along with other museums, galleries and cathedrals across the region, Museums at Night gives us a great opportunity to invite people in and see the spaces that are special to them in an evening setting.”

The event is free to enter, with some bookable elements, including the tower climb at 7pm and 8pm.

