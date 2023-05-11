Actor Stephen Tompkinson has been found not guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm by punching a drunk man who was making noise outside his house.

The jury at Newcastle Crown Court returned the verdict on Thursday 11 May after a six-day trial.

Tompkinson nodded but showed no visible emotion when the verdict was announced, while a disappointed sigh could be heard from the public gallery, where Mr Poole was sitting.

Asked for his reaction as he was leaving court, Tompkinson told reporters: “I just want to go home.”

The 57-year-old DCI Banks star was accused of punching a man who was drunkenly making noise outside his home in North Tyneside in the early hours of 30 May 2021.

Newcastle Crown Court had heard Tompkinson came out of his house wearing pyjamas and a dressing gown after finding Mr Poole and his friend Andrew Hall drinking at the bottom of his driveway at 5:30am.

A neighbour who watched the incident from her bedroom window told the court she saw Tompkinson slap and punch Mr Poole, but Tompkinson said he simply pushed the man away in self-defence.

Tompkinson told the court he has lost acting work since being charged and any association with him in the industry was “on hold” while the legal proceedings were hanging over him.

His lawyer had argued his profession made him less likely to assault anyone because it would be “career suicide”.

Following two hours of deliberations, the jury concluded the actor's actions had not amounted to grievous bodily harm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...