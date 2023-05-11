Two men have been found guilty of the murder of a 36-year-old father.

Carlos Boyce was found dead at a property in Middlesbrough last November.

Terry Dalton, 53, and Lee Hogg, 38, have been found guilty of his murder following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

His family has said no verdict will "fill the void" left by his death.

Mr Boyce was a father to son Jaden, who described him as his "idol".

Terry Dalton, left, and Lee Hogg have been found guilty of murder. Credit: Cleveland Police

Following the verdict, his family said in a statement: " Carlos was a loving and doting dad, son, brother, uncle, cousin, partner and friend to many.

"He was loved and is greatly missed by all who knew him. Carlos was described by his son as ‘the best man in the world’ and that he was ‘his idol’.

"Carlos was described by his mother Susan as ‘her sunshine’ and the family will never be the same again without him.

“We are pleased with the verdict today and we take comfort from the fact that justice has been done but no verdict can fill the void left by the loss of Carlos to this senseless crime.”

Carlos Boyce was described as a "doting" father by his family. Credit: Family

Senior Investigating Officer, Temporary Detective Superintendent Chris Motson, said: “I am pleased with today’s verdict and hope that this goes some way towards bringing some comfort to Carlos’ family, even though it can never bring him back.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time, but we are pleased that justice has now been done for Carlos and his whole family.”

Hogg and Dalton will be sentenced at the same court on Friday 12 May.

