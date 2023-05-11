People in Northumberland are getting to have their say on proposed plans for one of the world's largest offshore wind farm's.

The Berwick Bank project aims to link the wind farm off the Northumberland coast to the National Grid, and will be on display as part of a public consultation.

The site from off the coast in East Lothian, Scotland, to Cambois near Blyth in Northumberland is being proposed by the company SSE Renewables.

It has the potential to power up to five million homes with 4.1GW of clean energy, and would involve the construction of a 180km export cable.

If approved, Berwick Bank could mean a multi-billion pound investment to the UK economy, and the creation of up to 9,000 UK jobs.

SSE Renewables have said they want as many local resources as possible to be used on the project.

Residents from the area around Cambois are being invited to view the plans for the scheme on Thursday 11 May at East Bedlington community centre.

From 1-7pm, locals will get the chance to ask members of the Berwick Bank team questions about the renewable site.

Gary Donlin, from SSE Renewables, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for local residents to come along and find out more about Berwick Bank and the proposed Cambois connection.

"We are still very much in the development and pre-planning phase, but if approved, this could become a trailblazing offshore site at the forefront of delivering the country’s net zero agenda."

“South East Northumberland has seen a remarkable transformation in terms of industry over the last decade plus, and is a now key location for renewable energy. Therefore, we’re very keen for everyone living locally who can attend the consultation event to do so.”

Any planning application is expected to be submitted to Northumberland County Council later in the year.

More details on the proposals can be found on the Berwick Bank website.

