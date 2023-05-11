Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says he will not underestimate "little Luton" ahead of his side's Championship play-off semi final opener at the weekend.

The Black Cats snuck back into the play-off spots last weekend on a dramatic final day of the 2022-23 EFL Championship season.

Their 3-0 win over Preston, as well as other results going their way, proved enough to secure them a sixth-place finish on their first season since being promoted from League 1.

Sunderland will host the Hatters at the Stadium of Light on Saturday 13 May before heading to Kenilworth Road for the return leg on Tuesday 16 May.

Mowbray said: “It’s sometimes easy to have a narrative of ‘Little Luton’ but there they were in the play-offs last year. They’ll have the experience of the play-offs, they’ll be disappointed they didn’t get through in the play-offs last year but they’ll be trying to put that right this year.

“Our mentality has been, because of the injuries, because of the adversity of most of the season, is to go and express ourselves, play as we play and do what we’re good at and see where it takes us. I don’t see a reason to change that, I think this weekend the game looks after itself.

"Go and express yourself, go and show everyone who’s watching your individual talent, your collective talent and let’s see if we can get a result against a team that’s done exceptionally well. It’s not an accident to go 14 games unbeaten in the Championship."

