Two men have been jailed after beating a man to death.

Teesside Crown Court heard from the family of 36-year-old Carlos Boyce, who was killed in a house in Middlesbrough last November.

Terry Dalton, 53, and Lee Hogg, 38, were found guilty of his murder on Thursday 11 May following a trial.

They were also convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Joe Spencer, who was present at the property.

The pair were both given life sentences during a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Friday 12 May.

Hogg will serve a minimum term of 21 years in prison, while Dalton will serve a minimum of 20 years.

The court heard victim impact statements from Mr Spencer, Mr Boyce's 13-year-old son Jaden and from Mr Boyce's family.

Jaden said: "My father was my hero. He meant the world to me. He was the best dad and the best person.

Carlos Boyce and his son Jaden, who is now 13. Credit: Family

"He was my number one person and the person I loved the most."

Mr Spencer told the court he was still living with the trauma of what happened, which resulted him losing a "good friend" and his home, which is where the attack happened.

He said: "I continuously relive that night in my head. Something went away from me that night."

He added he had been admitted to a mental health hospital and also suffered from panic attacks.

Carlos Boyce was described as the "best dad" by son Jaden. Credit: Family

The court heard Hogg, 38, and Dalton, 53, had subjected Mr Boyce to a prolonged attack, stamping on him, kicking him and using "makeshift" weapons, including part of a sink, after attending the house in Homerton Road in the early hours of 11 November 2022.

Mr Boyce was also hosed with scalding water from the shower.

The men were described in court as "bullies" while Hogg was described as being in a "belligerent" mood.

The defendants, who had consumed alcohol and drugs, then made efforts to clean the crime scene to avoid detection.

Judge Howard Crowson said: “For much of the attack you were attacking a defenceless man, neither of you received any injury, a fact relied upon in your defence, but in truth reinforced the one-side nature of the beating."

The court heard the men, who both have previous convictions, including for violent offences, were both working well in the prison service, with Hogg gaining the status as "trusted prisoner".

Speaking following the conviction on Thursday, Temporary Detective Superintendent Chris Motson, said: “I am pleased with today’s verdict and hope that this goes some way towards bringing some comfort to Carlos’ family, even though it can never bring him back.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time, but we are pleased that justice has now been done for Carlos and his whole family.”

