A coroner has highlighted concerns over the treatment of a mentally unwell woman who went on to kill her mother.

The body of 73-year-old Odessa Carey, known as Dessa, was found in Ashington in April 2019.

Northumberland Coroner Andrew Hethrington has concluded she was unlawfully killed by her 36-year-old daughter, also called Odessa.

Following the inquest, Mr Hethrington said he remained concerned about a number of issues at the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust.

He is writing to the trust to highlight his concerns.

Dr Rajesh Nadkarni, from the trust, said: "There have been a number of failings in this case and there has been a lot of learning. What I am assured about is if we work effectively, like we do now, with families.

"If we engage with agencies now, the way we do now, which didn't happen, sadly, in Odessa's case, we will prevent incidents like this happening again.

Speaking outside court, Ms Carey senior’s son Lawrence Crook said: ”It was sad to hear what was being said because we didn't realise how many failures in the system and who had failed - not just our sister - but our mother as well.”

Describing his anger, he added: “It could have been different, it could have changed it and unfortunately it didn't.”

Dessa Carey, who was killed by her daughter Odesssa Carey in 2019.

What has the coroner heard during the inquest?

In April 2018, Odessa was detained on a mental health ward following an assault on her mother.

But she was discharged a few weeks later, despite ongoing mental health problems - and with no housing arranged. She ended up "bedding down" on the flood of homeless accommodation in Blyth.

In August 2018 she was discharged from the community mental health team.

A month later she contacted the crisis team to ask for help. Their view was that crisis support wasn't needed.

She was eventually put on a waiting list for treatment, and an appointment was made for the end of March.

Less than a week later her mother, Dessa, was last seen alive.

On 8 April her body was found at her home in Ashington.

In 2020 Odessa pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, and was detained under the mental health act.

