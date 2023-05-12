A cruise ship is setting sail on its maiden voyage after being christened by an Olympic gold medallist.

The Ambient is due to set off on its maiden voyage from Port of Tyne, near Newcastle at 6pm on Friday 12 May.

It was christened by godmother Shirley Robertson, a former sailing champion and double Olympic gold medallist.

The cruise ship was christened by godmother Shirley Robertson during a ceremony at the Port of Tyne. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

The vessel, previously AIDAMira in the AIDA Cruises fleet, has been refurbished to accommodate 1,200 passengers and is now part of the Ambassador Cruise Line.

Ms Robertson said: "It's a massive honour to be godmother of this ship. Thousands of people will come on board for years to come and have the trip of their lifetime and I'm the lucky mascot."

Christian Verhounig, chief executive of Ambassador Cruise Line, said: "It's an extremely important day for us. We're launching the second lady of the sea Ambition and we are brining premium value, no fly, authentic cruising to eight regional ports."

The ship has been upgraded to operate at International Maritime Organization’s Tier III emission standards, reducing its production of nitrogen oxide.

After leaving the Port of Tyne, the cruiser will visit Dundee before leaving for France and Spain.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...