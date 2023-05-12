Play Brightcove video

Watch our special programme on the conclusion of the Nikki Allan trial.

On the day the day that David Boyd was found guilty of the of seven-year-old school girl Nikki Allan in 1992, ITV News Tyne Tees broadcast a special programme.

On 7 October 1992, Nikki was lured to the Old Exchange building at night, battered with a brick and stabbed repeatedly, before being dragged and dumped, dead or dying, in the basement.

Jurors at Newcastle Crown Court heard the evidence for three weeks. On Friday 12 May, they took about an hour and a half to find David Boyd, 55, guilty.

ITV Tyne Tees spoke with Nikki’s mother Sharon Henderson, a journalist who worked on the case when it happened, and the Vicar who conducted Nikki’s funeral.