Carrick says he knows what a promotion to Premier League would mean to Boro fans

Michael Carrick says he appreciates what it would mean to supporters for his Middlesbrough side to rise back to the top flight of English football.

Boro will face Coventry in a two-legged playoff semi final, hoping to seal their place at Wembley for a chance to return to the Premier League for the first time in six years.

Asked what it would mean to have the chance to play in the Premier League, Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan said: “It’s every kid’s dream. I haven’t played, personally, in the Premier League myself. A few of the lads in the team have.

“Personally for me, it would be exceptional, it would be great not only for the players, but for the town, for the fans.

“That’s what we do it for at the end of the day, but we’ll only be focusing on Coventry on Sunday.”

The two sides met on the final day of the season in a 1-1 draw at the Riverside, meaning they will meet three times in the space of nine days.

Since stepping into the dugout at the Riverside in October, Michael Carrick has taken Middlesbrough from lingering around the Championship bottom three to a fourth placed finish.

In his first campaign as a head coach, he was nominated for Championship Manager of the Season and steered Boro to a guaranteed place in the play-off chase as early as mid April.

He said: "In the end its a results business and you get to the stage where that journey is fantastic and you'll enjoy it but it comes down to the business end of it and what you achieve.

"You want to be at the top end trying to achieve something. That's the challenge we're in at the moment and it's a privilege to be in the position."

