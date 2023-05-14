A cancer survivor fundraising for two North East hospitals, will complete a marathon walk on his 80th birthday.

Arthur Edwards, also known as Bamps, has been walking 26 miles over the last two months to raise money for the Freeman Hospital and the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle, who treated him during his battle with cancer during 2018.

Mr Edwards, who says he "wouldn't be here now without the help of the hospitals" started the challenge on 13 April and has been walking 2km a day since.

The 79-year-old from Penrith in Cumbria said he was "perfectly fit" in 2017 before he was diagnosed, meaning the news came as a "big shock."

After months of tests, Mr Edward was sent to Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital where he started chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

It will be five years in August since he underwent a major operation a major operation at the RVI. Mr Edwards will no longer be monitored by medical staff if a scan in the summer goes well, unless symptoms reoccur.

Initially Mr Edwards wanted to carry out a "more adventurous effort" but a change in his medication made him quite ill and. Instead his daughter Jo persuade to undertake the walking challenge.

Mr Edwards said: "I was very weak, but I’ve managed it and done quite well , to be quite honest. It’s made me a lot stronger in myself.”

For the Cumbrian, family was a big source of support while undergoing treatment for cancer in the North East.

He said: "My family were so strong behind me – my wife (Ann) and two daughters (Nicola and Jo) have been excellent all the way through.

"You do need your family behind you because it is a big ordeal, but also as an individual you must stay strong and you must believe in the people looking after you.”

Setting out to raise £250 for the Newcastle Hospitals, Mr Edwards has smashed his fundraising target, which is now edging towards £2,000.

He said: "My grandson Harry set up the page and within an hour and a half, I had over £500 in the kitty – I couldn’t believe it, I never thought I’d get close to the £1,700 mark. It gave me the will to carry on.”

“I’ve even had a donation from San Francisco, which was absolutely amazing.”

