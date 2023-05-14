Nearly 1,000 voters across Tyneside and Wearside were turned away from polling stations during the local elections on Thursday 4 May, due to not having photographic identification.

This month's local elections were the first time photo ID has been required in England for those heading to the polls.

As part of the new law, which was introduced by the Government to reduce voter fraud, those wanting to cast their vote needed to show a document like a passport or driving licence.

It is thought over two million people in the UK do not have access to some form of photo ID, which could particularly effect marginalised groups, like the poor and disabled.

In the five Tyne and Wear councils where elections were held 927 people were turned away from voting on their first attempt due to a lack of suitable identification, nearly 350 of which did not return.

Opponents of the controversial law fear the number will be far higher by the time of the next general election comes round.

North Tyneside was the worst affected area in the County.

Labour's deputy mayor in the area Carl Johnson said the system needed to be “reviewed urgently to stop people losing their democratic right to vote."

Mr Johnson continued: “Ten people were charged with voter fraud in the past four years across the entire country. In this election alone in North Tyneside 100 people were denied a vote by the Conservative Party using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

“These were the most engaged voters who vote in pretty low turnout local elections. Sadly, we know many people only vote in general elections and those people are more likely not to have voter ID.

“This system needs to be reviewed urgently to stop people losing their democratic right to vote.”

The breakdown of voter ID figures for each area in Tyne and Wear was:

Newcastle

Number of voters initially turned away because of voter ID requirements – 228

Number who later returned with acceptable ID – 143

Number who did not return – 85

North Tyneside

Number of voters initially turned away because of voter ID requirements – 261

Number who later returned with acceptable ID – 161

Number who did not return – 100

Gateshead

Number of voters initially turned away because of voter ID requirements – 113

Number who later returned with acceptable ID – 70

Number who did not return – 43

South Tyneside

Number of voters initially turned away because of voter ID requirements – 189

Number who later returned with acceptable ID – 113

Number who did not return – 76

Sunderland

Number of voters initially turned away because of voter ID requirements – 136

Number who later returned with acceptable ID – 93

Number who did not return – 43

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "It was vital we keep our democracy secure, prevent the potential for voter fraud, and bring the rest of the UK in line with Northern Ireland which has had photo identification to vote in elections since 2003”.

"It follows successful pilots in 2018 and 2019, including in Woking where over 99% of people were able to successfully cast their vote.

It added: “Following local elections in May, it is essential that we understand how voter identification has operated in practice. Extensive analysis of the data collected from polls is now being undertaken by the Electoral Commission and the Government, with final reports set to be published later this year.”

The Electoral Commission is expected to publish an analysis of the impact of voter ID in June.

In a statement released after polls closed on May 4, the watchdog said: “We already know from our research that the ID requirement posed a greater challenge for some groups in society, and that some people were regrettably unable to vote today as a result.

"It will be essential to understand the extent of this impact, and the reasons behind it, before a final view can be taken on how the policy has worked in practice and what can be learnt for future elections.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...