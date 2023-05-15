A crown court judge has lifted a three-year banning order of a former NUFC footballer after he appealed the decision.

Andrew Ferrell, who previously played for Newcastle United's youth team said his name had been "dragged through the mud" following the magistrates' court ruling.

Mr Ferrell received a three-year banning order from Newcastle Magistrates' Court in March 2023 after trouble flared outside a city centre pub before a match last autumn.

However, on Friday 12 May, 2023 Newcastle Crown Court ruled that pre-match violence was not football related and over-turned the initial banning order issued in March.

Mr Ferrell said: "I don't think I should have got penalised for self-defence. I have never gone to a football match in my life looking for trouble."

The 39-year-old, of Newburn, was in the Black and White Bull pub on Barrack Road, Newcastle with Liam Webster ahead of a home game against Chelsea on 12 November, 2022.

Andrew Ferrell was dining in the Black and White pub on Barrack Road, Newcastle with Liam Webster when a bottle smashed through the window. Credit: NCJ Media

They were eating a meal when a bottle was smashed through a window and they both found themselves showered in shards of glass.

An autistic child, known to both men, ran into the pub "screaming for help" so they went outside with Ferrell subsequently captured on CCTV throwing a chair.

Joe Hedworth, representing both appellants, said: "They were protecting the young man but agree they went over the top.

"People were behaving badly outside and threatening violence towards this young man who was screaming for help. They had gone out to assist. It did not relate to football."

Although both admitted being involved in the disturbance, there were no eye-witnesses and the pub made no complaint.

The disorder lasted "seconds," no football slogans or chants were heard and both men always maintained what happened had nothing to do with football rivalry, the court heard.

Solicitor Ian Wilson said: "These men have maintained from the very beginning that this was a moment of madness and not something which they were aware was relevant to football.

"Mr Ferrell has a good working relationship with the club and he's looking forward to getting back to the football."

Mr Hedworth added: "Mr Ferrell is in regular contact with the police and notifies them of the locations of the coaches and the pubs they will be attending. In that time, there has never been a single incident."

Liam Webster's appeal against his three-year football ban was also granted by a Newcastle Crown Court judge. Credit: Northumbria Police

Mr Webster was also exonerated by the judge, who found no evidence at all that the violence was football related.

Benjamin Nolan QC quashed the three-year football banning orders and said: "There is no evidence that this violence related to the football match that afternoon.

"Neither of these gentlemen were heard or seen to make any football related abuse or slogans. Police attended the scene but it was all over upon arrival."

