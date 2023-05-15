The partner of a young dad killed when a drink and drug-fuelled driver lost control at 120mph is campaigning for a change in the law.

Richard Jordan was a back-seat passenger in a car which crashed on the A19, near Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, on 4 August 2019.

The driver of the car, Mr Jordan's work colleague Mark Thompson, was found to be over the drugs and alcohol limit when he collided with another vehicle.

He was jailed in 2021 for six years and eight months for causing his death - two years after the crash.

During the time the investigation was ongoing, he was allowed to keep driving.

Mr Jordan’s partner Carol King is now campaigning to change that and wants motorists suspected of being at fault in a serious collision to have their licences suspended while an investigation takes place.

She said: “There was definitive drug and alcohol analysis obtained, there was dashcam, but even still this person was permitted to keep on driving, and that is one of the reasons we need to push forward with this.”

Richard Jordan died in the high-speed crash on the A19 in 2019. Credit: Northumbria Police/Family photo

Ms King and her MP Bridget Phillipson met Roads Minister Richard Holden on Monday 15 May to discuss the issue.

Describing the meeting as positive, she said there had been a pledge to gather more information.

Ms Phillipson said: “The minister said the government will issue a call for evidence on wider issues around motor offences and will see if anything can be done in the short term - to see the kind of action that Carol believes is necessary and I think most people would believe is necessary.”

Carol King met Roads minister Richard Holden and her MP Bridget Phillipson about her campaign. Credit: Carol King

Ms King added: “This started with Richie and started with my experience. The process was flawed, it's something that's stayed with me and it's something that I knew I needed to do, following the proceedings - it's not just for me, it's for other families as well.”

The Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Road safety is a priority for the Government and we are listening closely to the concerns of those affected by tragic cases of death or serious injury on our roads.

“Along with our highly-respected and effective 'THINK!' campaigns, we have tough penalties and rigorous enforcement in place to tackle drink and drug driving.”

