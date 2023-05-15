A 58-year-old man has died following a fatal crash in Northumberland on Saturday 13 May.

It happened on the A696 at Raechester Farm which is between Otterburn and Knowesgate.

The one-vehicle collision happened at around 6pm and involved a red Honda motorbike which was travelling northbound.

Emergency services attended but pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene as he had suffered life threatening injuries.

The man's next of kin have been informed.

Northumbria Police are now appealing for witnesses of the collision and an investigation has been launched by the force’s motor patrols team.Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police via its website, or call 101, quoting log number NP-20230513-0976.