A police superintendent has been cleared of drunkenly assaulting his wife as officers were leading him out of his house after the couple had argued about “embarrassing” messages she found on his phone.

Northumbria Police’s Karl Wilson, 49, was cleared by District Judge Paul Currer of attacking his wife Helen last October at the family home in Great Park, Newcastle, following a day-long trial at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

He had originally faced two charges of assaulting her, and one of causing criminal damage to her dress, necklace and phone, but that was reduced to a single offence of assault which was allegedly witnessed by two police officers.

The prosecution said Mrs Wilson had attended court but did not wish to give evidence and they would not compel her to do so, and an allegation that he rugby tackled her to the ground and knelt on her chest, as well as the criminal damage charge, was dismissed.

District Judge Currer cleared the senior officer, whose salary would range between £87- £91,000 according to the force website, saying he was satisfied Mr Wilson had struggled with his wife to grab his phone following a short “melee” at the bottom of the stairs while he was being taken away.

He said: “I don’t think he took hold of her at all and for that reason this case is not proven.”

