Two people have died following a house fire in the early hours of Saturday 13 May.

A man and a woman were killed in the fire, which started at a home in Darlington.

Emergency services were called to Woodland Terrace at about 4:45am.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames had engulfed both the ground floor and first floor.

One man was rescued from the blaze and was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) to be treated for serious injuries, where he died later on Saturday.

Flowers have been left at the scene where a man and a woman died in Darlington. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

A woman was also rescued from the property, however she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the fire to determine its cause, which at the moment remains unclear.

Five crews from Darlington, Bishop Auckland, Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor attended the incident, along officers from Durham Police and the North East Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, crews were met by a fully developed fire on the ground and first floor of the property.

"Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and proceeded to conduct a search and extinguish the fire using hose reels. One male occupant was rescued from the property by fire service personnel and taken to hospital due to his injuries.

"Unfortunately, one female occupant was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Later that day, the male occupant who was rescued sadly passed away also. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those affected by this tragic incident."

A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We dispatched two ambulance crews, one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team, a clinical team leader and an officer, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service. One patient was taken to the RVI for further treatment."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...