A woman left another clubber in need of stitches after biting her ear while on a night out, a court has heard.

Natalie Hector was in Newcastle's Switch bar in November when she accidentally bumped into the victim and spilled her drink.

Hector was followed outside by the woman, who wanted an apology, and the pair got into a fight. Hector slapped the woman, and then caused a "significant cut" on the woman's ear after biting it, prosecutor Rob Lawson said.

The incident resulted in the woman needing to have stitches.

Hector, of Pennycross Road in Sunderland, pleaded guilty to one count of wounding without intent at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on 10 May.

The 25-year-old was given a 12-month community order with a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, which will be monitored.

Hector must also pay £200 in compensation to the victim, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

The court heard how Hector was remorseful and had panicked when confronted after previously being a victim of domestic violence.

She has no previous convictions.

Paul McAlindon, mitigating, said: "Miss Hector had tried to leave the situation but she was followed by the complainant.

"Whether there was a slap, she can't recall, but it's obvious the complainant continued to go after her when she attempted to leave the area."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...