A Grade II listed metro station will be restored to its former glory with glazing replaced and steel work refurbished in a £5.3m project.

Whitley Bay station was built in 1910 and has served the metro, which is owned by Nexus, since the service opened in 1980. The unique building was given listed status six years later in 1986.

North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn DBE has cited the station as a source of pride for local people.

She said: "Whitley Bay Station is one of the finest examples of Edwardian railway architecture anywhere in Britain. The canopy is one of its most striking features and we look forward to seeing the restoration take shape.”

Credit: Nexus

Planning permission was granted last year and Buckingham Group have been appointed by Nexus to carry out the works, which are part of a modernisation programme.

Cathy Massarella, from Nexus said: “Whitley Bay is a station with a great deal of charm. The station has proudly served Metro since the network opened. This project will ensure that the station is there for locals and visitors to enjoy for many decades to come."

She added: “This major conservation project will restore Whitley Bay metro station to its former glory."

According to Nexus the focus of the project will be on the canopy, steelwork and glazing.

Ms Massarella explained: "The steel will undergo remedial repair work and will be repainted. We will also replace the glazing, restoring the glazing across the tracks as it was originally constructed."

Buckingham Group's Contracts Director, Rob Harwood said the steelwork will be strengthened and repainted with the glass canopy replaced with "more robust modern alternatives."

He said: "The glazing directly above the metro tracks will be reinstated, providing a more sheltered environment for customers."

Nexus will be hold public drop-in sessions on Tuesday 23 May from 11am-1pm and Thursday 25 May from 4pm-6pm for people to find out more about the project. Both events will be in the portico at the Station Road entrance of Whitley Bay Metro station.

