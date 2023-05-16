A cannabis farm thought to be worth about £200,000 has been shut down.

The farm had been concealed in a house in Newcastle but was dismantled on Friday 12 May.

Officers found more than 250 plants, at various stages of growth, in the property in Hillhead Road, West Denton.

Further searches of the address also unearthed the property’s electricity had been bypassed and the electric company attended to make the property safe again.

The farm was dismantled and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis after trying to flee the scene.

He has since been dealt with via immigration officials.

More than 250 plants were found in the house. Credit: North East Regional Organised Crime Unit

Speaking about the activity, Sergeant Neil Lovat, from North East Regional Organised Crime Unit's (NEROCU) disruption team, said: “I hope this activity is a clear sign of our stance on illegal drug supply in our region.

“We know that members of the public have differing views on cannabis, but the reality is that a farm of this size will turn a significant profit which will then be reinvested into further illicit activity such as trafficking and exploitation by organised criminals, who have little to no concern for the ripple effects of their criminality.

“Many cannabis farms also bypass their electricity – creating a dangerous fire hazard. No-one wants to live near that which is why we, along with our partners, are committed to tackling this type of criminality in the North East."

