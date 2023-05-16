The company which bought failed battery firm Britishvolt still has not taken possession of the Northumberland site planned for the gigafactory, six weeks after the deal was due to complete.

ITV News Tyne Tees understands Recharge Industries is at loggerheads with Northumberland County Council over a clause which would allow the council to buy back the land if a battery factory is not built on it.

When the council sold the land to Britishvolt for £4.8 million in 2021 it insisted on the buy-back clause, which required the company to complete work on a gigafactory within 39 months of gaining planning permission.

After the business went bust and was bought by Recharge Industries for £8.5 million in March 2023, the council extended the deadline on the basis that it would take time for work on the site to resume.

An artist's impression of the planned Britishvolt gigafactory. Credit: Britishvolt

Now, however, Recharge Industries are understood to have asked the council to make further changes to the clause so the council would have to buy back the land at its market value, rather than the £4.8m paid by Britishvolt.

The company has refused to settle a £9.7 million pound debt with Katch Fund Solutions, which would allow it to take ownership of the land, until the issue is resolved.

Previously Recharge Industries cited issues surrounding a power supply contract at the site as the cause of previous delays, which led it to miss a 31 March deadline for settling the debt with Katch.

While that issue has now been settled, the dispute with Northumberland County Council over the buy-back clause is proving to be a further block to progress at the site.

Senior figures at the council are said to be unhappy at the request, which they worry could put taxpayers’ money at risk.

ITV News understands that, while the council understands Recharge Industries want changes to the buy-back clause, officials have yet to receive a formal proposal from the company.

In a statement, a council spokesperson said: "The council is proactively working with representatives of the company on a range of financial and legal implications associated with this significant transaction and investment into our county."

Sources at Recharge said the company is nearing the finish line of this stage of the process, and that the business has been working collaboratively with Northumberland County Council in the hope that this piece of the puzzle will fall into place in the next few weeks.

David Collard, owner of Recharge Industries’ parent company Scale Facilitation, told the Australian Financial Review recently that he was unconcerned about the issue, saying the delays are the result of the fact the council “just have a number of cooks in the kitchen”.

The newspaper also reported that the council has agreed to appoint Grant Thornton to conduct a review of the valuation of the site, which is due to report back later this month.

