Sunderland played Luton Town away in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday 16 May.

The final score was 2-0 and 3-2 on aggregate.

There was an equaliser 10 minutes in with Luton's Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer scoring first-half goals.

When Sunderland failed to clear a corner, Luton took advantage with their Captain Tom Lockyer putting his side up 3-2 on aggregate going into full-time.

The Black Cats went into the fixture with an advantage, following a 2-1 victory at the Stadium of Light on Saturday 13 May.

In Saturday's match Luton had gone ahead in the 11th minute through Elijah Adebayo’s close-range strike, but Amad Diallo curled in a stunning equaliser before Trai Hume headed them in front after the break.

Luton could face Middlesbrough in the final if they win their semi final game against Coventry at the Riverside. Both teams go into the match on level pegging following a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

