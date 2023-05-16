A teenager who had "an extreme right wing ideology" has been found guilty of preparing to carry out an act of terrorism.

Luke Skelton, from Washington, in Tyne and Wear, was convicted following a two-week trial at Teesside Crown Court.

The 19-year-old had denied one offence of engaging in conduct in preparation of a terrorist attack but was found guilty by a jury. He is due to be sentenced on Monday 19 June.

Skelton was charged in November 2021 following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, supported by Northumbria Police.

The evidence showed that the defendant openly supported and adopted an extreme right wing ideology, a spokesperson for Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

"He not only wrote about his plans to commit a terrorist act but went as far as carrying out hostile reconnaissance by researching and visiting potential targets," they added.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “The defendant’s anger towards society, together with his extreme right-wing views, created a dangerous foundation from which his sinister plans were ultimately built.

"He was strongly motivated by this mindset, which continued to fuel his actions and his later offending, despite repeated attempts to draw him away from it.

“The evidence clearly demonstrated that he was not just a person who held strong views but a terrorist who wanted to cause serious harm.

“It is more important than ever that everyone plays their part in tackling terrorism. We have seen from this case that terrorists research and sometimes visit the places they plan to attack."

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report unusual or suspicious behaviour to gov.uk/ACT.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...